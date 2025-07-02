'When I realised': Reyes Cleary outlines senior football desire after West Brom youngster makes League One switch

The 21-year-old, who had been at Albion since the age of eight, was offered an improved deal at the end of last season - but turned it down in favour of a move to Oakwell.

Because Albion had offered Cleary a new deal, they can demand a development fee following the move.

The switch comes after the academy graduate, who was prolific for Albion's youth sides, spent two spells out on loan last season.

A stint at Walsall was followed by a move to National League outfit Hartlepool United, where he netted six times in 18 games.

And the departed Albion forward has explained how the first loan move to Walsall fuelled his desire to go and play more first team football, and ultimately make the switch to Barnsley when they came calling.

He said: "Hartlepool helped me a lot from the first talk I walked in, they told me what I was there for and gave me a platform to go and perform and each game I think I was getting better, so I thank them for that.

"I played a lot of youth football and then went to Walsall before Hartlepool and that was when I realised I needed to play more senior level football, and the move to Hartlepool paid off."

Cleary had been in and around the Albion first team set up for some time - having been handed cameo roles by various different managers.

And he admits he learned from Albion's senior players - who have given him the motivation to go and reach their level.

He added: "Learning off all the senior players and obviously wanting to get to that stage in the future.

"I was just learning off them every day, coming into training and learning."