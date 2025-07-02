Powerful forward and international goalkeeper: Who are the two latest West Brom youngsters handed professional deals?

On the back of news earlier this summer regarding which youngsters were departing the club and who had been offered new deals - the club have confirmed striker Dan Chimeziri and goalkeeper Louis Brady have penned their first professional contracts.

The pair have signed one year deals with both having the option of a further year in the club's favour.

They become the latest Albion youngsters to pen professional deals, but who are they?

Dan Chimeziri

A powerful target man, the forward joined Albion in 2023 having previously been in the system at QPR.

The physical front man netted seven goals and notched up eight assists in his first season with Albion, before equalling those figures across the under 18 and 21 sides last season.

He has impressed in PL2 games, while also excelling in the in the National League Cup which sees young sides compete against National League outfits.

And his performances in that competition have led to him being handed a professional contract.

Academy manager Richard Stevens said: “Dan has come here and shown he can compete at the level we expect at Albion. There’s a lot of development to come, but he is humble and he embraces that in his work.

“We’ll continue to build his skillset around unlocking defences and he performed well in the National League Cup. That competition was good for us as it put our youngest players against seasoned pros and really allowed us to see what Dan could do.

“Physically, he’s really strong and Dan’s proven he can lead the line, score goals, and is another who will have next season in the PL2 team to improve, develop and turn himself into something."

Louis Brady

Brady's route has been different to that of your typical modern day academy player.

He has been with Albion since the age of 14, having been picked up from Rushall Olympic after also turning out for his local side Sutton United.

He has been a regular for Albion's youth sides in recent years, making a big impression in last season's FA Youth Cup run.

And alongside his club displays, he has represented the Republic of Ireland at international level.

Stevens added: “Louis came into programme late at U14s from local football and goalkeeping is such a bespoke position that the benefit of full-time training, constant physical activity and day-to-day improvement on the programme means he’s ready to go again.

“He showed last season he could command the goal, is imposing in the penalty area, and I think there’s lots more development to come - which is good because goalkeepers very often mature later on in their careers.

“There’s a really good temperament to Louis and he works really hard to better himself and gets the opportunity to do that again in the upcoming season, which is the right thing for him and for the football club.”