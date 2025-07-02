Play-offs, signings & potential bids: Five key takeaways from Ryan Mason & Andrew Nestor's West Brom press conference

Mason and Nestor were both quizzed on a range of topics and they gave interesting answers which shed light on how Albion will play next season, how summer recruitment is going and how much business Albion will do in the window.

Here is a look at five key points to come from the press conference:

Mason on aspirations and the 'P' word

It was no shock to hear Mason asked about targets, promotion and play-offs.

It is to be expected coming in to a club of Albion's size in this division, but Mason was quite reserved and measured on the topic, saying he has the same ambition as the club.

In terms of that, it is being in the play-offs, but he insists there isn't a time frame on it.

It was a good play from Mason, as it would be easy to come in and say, 'we are going to get promoted'.

His answer does show ambition, but also shows a measured approach of walking before running, having only been in the job a short period.

Mason on impressive squad quality

Mason did speak a little bit on the quality he has and adding to the side, but he also interestingly pointed out the togetherness he has seen in the squad and the staff.

Albion's squad came in for criticism at the end of last season for falling apart in the play-off race, with many questioning character.

But in his press conference, he outlined how together they are and how they keen to achieve something together. Mason really made a point of explaining how impressed he was.

Nestor on Mason and recruitment

Nestor probably answered as many questions as Mason, many about the appointment.

He unsurprisingly was pushed on recruitment and Mason's involvement.

Nestor explained they have been planning for this window for a long time, and emphasised that their recruitment strategy 'aligns' with Mason, on players and targets.

He added Mason's input is key, alongside other processes that happen with recruitment.

Nestor on less activity than last year

Nestor was pushed on the number of signings Albion needed but while not giving an answer specifically, he explained it won't be at the levels of last year.

The Albion sporting director said the turnover of players, which was high last summer as Albion balanced the wage bill amid PSR issues, will not be as big this time.

He did say they are specific positions that need addressing. He did explain in terms of forward players, with the likes of John Swift and Grady Diangana leaving, leaves a gap that needs addressing.

But he also explained the club are happy where they are at the moment.

Bids and possible outgoings

Nestor was very open and honest when he discussed possible outgoings.

Tom Fellows will no doubt be linked with clubs yet again, while Torbjorn Heggem is reportedly attracting interest from abroad.

Nestor was asked if players will go and he explained that any club has to have a healthy balance for 'player trading'.

He added that while no negotiations were taking place currently, if bids did come in and it represented a good move for the club and the player, then they would consider it.

He went on to explain that if players go, they have already built up lists of possible replacements.