Jeff Shi reveals regret and worst Wolves signing

Jota departed for Liverpool in a deal worth up to £45million in September 2020 after just over three years at the club.

Shi has revealed that head coach Nuno Espirito Santo opted to keep Adama Traore instead, but the chairman now regrets the deal to let Jota leave.

"I don't think we should have sold Diogo Jota," Shi said via the Business of Sport podcast.

"At that time I spoke to Nuno and we might sell one of players and Nuno chose Adama to stay.

"Diogo was injured a little too much and wasn't playing so well, but he went to Liverpool and did so well.

"I was very happy for him, he's a very good guy and a smart boy, but if I could change history I wouldn't have sold him."

Patrick Cutrone (AMA)

Cutrone had arrived before Jota's departure, making the move from AC Milan in July 2019 for an initial £16million.

The Italian, who was 21-years-old at the time, arrived to bolster Wolves' attacking options and complement the forward line of Raul Jimenez and Jota.

However, he played just 28 games for Wolves in all competitions, scoring three goals, and had average loan spells at Fiorentina, Valencia and Empoli before eventually joining Como permanently in 2022.

"Maybe the worst deal is Patrick Cutrone," Shi added.

"We bought him and his character was not suitable for the UK. His style of play is maybe more for Italian football.

"He's a nice guy and he did very well at AC Milan, but maybe we were a little bit attracted to his history but didn't scout him enough.

"Sometimes you're attracted by the name and we have to learn."