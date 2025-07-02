Andrew Nestor: 'No ongoing negotiations' for exits and explains West Brom transfer stance

Change to the squad inherited by Ryan Mason this summer will be evolution rather than revolution and incoming business will be well below the 11 new additions in the last summer window.

The Baggies have so far brought defender Nat Phillips in from Liverpool in a £1million deal.

There have been no senior exits beyond those out of contract at the end of last season, but Nestor suggested the club must strike a "healthy balance" when it comes to buying and trading. He added the club are ready to act on their shortlists of transfer targets if suitable approaches come for any of their talents.

"There are no ongoing negotiations over any particular player at the moment," Nestor said.

"Any competitive club has to have a healthy balance when it comes to player trading, that means buying and selling. So if opportunities come up or we feel it's a good business move for the club and the right move for a player, then we have to consider that.

"What's most important is that over this past year, we've built up our data and recruitment capabilities to support an already strong scouting department.

"We always have a shortlist for every single position. So if there is an opportunity or a move that makes sense we are prepared to do it, but we're also prepared to then reinvest and improve the squad."

As reported earlier in the summer by the Express & Star, change is not expected to be plentiful this summer.

Mason inherited a squad that toiled to ninth under Tony Mowbray, who was axed before the end of the season.

Two high-profile exits where attacking duo John Swift and Grady Diangana. The sporting director admitted the Baggies are bidding to strengthen in that area, though added the season ahead will be big for January recruits Isaac Price and Tammer Bany, who cost £2.5million and £3million respectively.

"Yeah, we've had a lot of turnover, as you know, last season, there was significant turnover," Bilkul board member Nestor added.

"There won't be as much turnover going into next season, but there is a number of positions that we do need to address.

"We have started already with Nat Phillips, bringing in an experience centre-back was very important for us, both tactically as well as bringing someone who can organise the backline and knows the division well.

"We've had two attacking players leave after last season, so we are looking at addressing those positions and we knew that that would happen in a way, we've kind of already started to address that with Isaac Price and Tammer Bany in January.

"So there are some specific positions we're looking at, but for the most part, it's been an ongoing process, and we feel comfortable with where we are."



"It's always an ongoing challenge in this division, certainly for most clubs," Albion's sporting director continued. "If you don't have parachute money, then you need to trade properly and stay within (financial fair play) bounds.

"I think it's well documented that we inherited quite a large deficit last year. I had to build a model around that, how do we lower our wage bill and make up that deficit through player trading without really hurting the competitive level of the squad?

"I feel quite pleased with what we were able to achieve, of course, missing out on the play-offs is not good, but through that player trading, we were able to turn over a £10m-plus deficit, but also at the same time, bring in some really good young player assets that are already contributing to the first team."