West Brom striker Daryl Dike pinpoints how boss Ryan Mason has impressed players so far

Baggies frontman Dike, 25, and his team-mates have spent just shy of a week under the instruction of new head coach Mason.

The striker, who signed off for last season with a start and goal against Luton, has ben struck by the authority from the new Albion chief and how he carries himself around work.

"He's been great," said Dike. "I know coming into a new environment can be difficult but he's been great.

"He's obviously a good leader, a good person, you can tell automatically he expects us to work every single session, that's one of his things.

"No matter what, you've got to push yourself to have those habits, positive and good habits."

Daryl Dike signed off for last season in the goals as Albion saw off Luton in May. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The striker added: "Tactically he's very good, he always wants to be involved, in meetings or the session, he's very precise.

"Having a gaffer like that is very important for us. When we have all those skills collectively it's exciting.

"On the pitch of course everyone is working hard with the new gaffer, trying to make sure they are on it. Everyone's being positive."

United States international Dike has endured years of rotten luck when it comes to injuries in his time at The Hawthorns. He is looking to complete a first fully-fit pre-season at the club.

Dike, who enters the final year of his contract with the Baggies, admitted all of the individual fitness work carried out personally during the summer break means little when it comes to pre-season.

He said of a scoring end to last season: "I'm happy, I'm happy I could show myself and everyone I could still do these kinds of things.

Tireless midfielder Jayson Molumby's energy levels have caught the eye during pre-season training. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"I'm happy to have had the whole time off and whole pre-season to regenerate myself, I guess, and keep the momentum going into the next season.

Dike referenced Jayson Molumby, the Republic of Ireland international midfielder, as his team-mate who has most impressed with his running and fitness levels.