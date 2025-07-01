Striker officially becomes a Wolves player in £23m deal

The Norwegian international enjoyed a superb first season in Old Gold, netting 14 times in the Premier League.

Larsen arrived from Celta Vigo with a small number of appearances converting the original loan into an obligation to buy.

That clause was triggered very early into last season and the 25-year-old will now stay at Molineux for four more years, until 2029.

Wolves initially paid a loan fee of around £2.5m and will now pay another £23m to make the deal permanent.



“It’s been a good first season in the Premier League,” said Strand Larsen

“I’m proud of what I’ve done. I’ve been able to take the steps quite earlier than I’ve done before. Previously when I moved to a new country, I’ve needed more time to get into it and score goals.

“As a striker, the team need you to score the goals and be on the end of the crosses, so to score 14 goals – and come back after my injuries and a little dip of form – it was a good season for me in that respect.

“Since Vitor (Pereira) and his staff came in, I scored eight goals, and seven goals in seven or eight games, so it was a good end of the season, and as a team we progressed in a really good way for next season.”

Strand Larsen proved himself as a key figure in Pereira's attack, finishing last season with the most goals for Wolves from a Premier League debutant in history – bettering Raul Jimenez’s 2018/19 record of 13.

“Hopefully we can all come back in a good shape, get the working boots back on and have a nice pre-season ready to go again,” he added.

“It will be good to have a pre-season together with Vitor, the coaches, the staff and the players, because that obviously helps. We will have more time to work on things we couldn’t work on during the season, and it also gives the coaches more time with us off the pitch as well.

“We showed last season that we can beat anyone, and we are also a very tough team to beat, and that’s what we want to aim for. We obviously want to show that again next year, so hopefully we can build on it.”

Wolves will return to pre-season training at Compton next week.