I am surprised to see the Nelson Semedo situation drag on - Dave Edwards

He is now officially out of contract, but there is still hope he will sign which I think is incredible.

I wrote in my columns at the end of the season that I was convinced he would leave Molineux. I was gutted about that, but I knew Wolves had done everything in terms of a contract offer to try and keep him. It is a lucrative offer that must be very appealing for the wing-back.

It is just a bit of a strange situation because you usually think the fans would be a bit more angry.

Of course, a few fans do not believe that a contract should still be on the table if he does not want to sign.

But I think the majority of supporters still hold the same hope that I do - that he might change his mind and there is nothing out there that is quite so appealing as what Wolves is.