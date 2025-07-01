Four areas West Brom must strengthen for 2025/26

The summer transfer window has been open for a little over half a month and Albion have so far bolstered their ranks with just one new face - the initial £1million deal for Liverpool central defender Nat Phillips.

It is understood it will be a summer of evolution and not revolution at The Hawthorns, despite the change at the top which saw Mason become the Baggies' youngest boss in 100 years.

Eleven players were brought to the club last summer - seven permanent signings and four loans - and the same volume is not expected this time around as Albion refine and strengthen a group that toiled to a poor ninth-placed finish under the sacked Tony Mowbray.

Here are four more departments Albion could do with reinforcement before the transfer deadline of September 1.

Centre-forward

Last season's striker Josh Maja returned for pre-season ready to begin his preparation for the new campaign having spent the second half of last season injured.

The big one. Arguably. Albion's existing striker options are Josh Maja - who despite finishing last season as top scorer spent half the campaign injured - Daryl Dike and Devante Cole.

Maja and Dike have both endured injury issues at The Hawthorns, that is an understatement for the latter, and both enter the final year of their Baggies deals.

Thirty-year-old Cole, a free agent from League One Barnsley last summer, did not start a single league fixture.