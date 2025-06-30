Wolves fans split over captaincy decision

The 31-year-old has a lucrative four-year contract extension offer on the table, with head coach Vitor Pereira hopeful of keeping his club captain at Molineux.

But Semedo has yet to give the club an answer and will officially become a free agent tomorrow.

But fans were split when asked who they would want to take over the captain's armband.

Supporters Player of the Season Joao Gomes received 47.6% while January signing Emmanuel Agbadou was a close second with 41.9% of the 3950 votes.

Toti Gomes received just over 7% with 3% wanting a new signing to come in as captain.

It is understood that Wolves are currently assessing a number of targets at right wing-back with the club keen to address the situation.

However, despite recruitment actively looking at alternative options, the club will not withdraw their current offer to Semedo out of respect for the player.

Jose Sa and Matt Doherty were other names put forward by fans as potential captaincy candidates.