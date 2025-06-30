West Brom striker target latest as future rumbles on amid interest in 68 goal front man

Shankland, who has amassed an impressive goalscoring record at Hearts, had been linked with a move to The Hawthorns in the past.

And that interested seemingly reignited in recent weeks, with the forward out of contract in Scotland.

An offer was made according to reports, while Skankland pondered a new contract offer at Hearts, amid interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

News on Albion's possible offer has cooled in recent weeks, but fresh reports in Scotland have stated that his future is very much up in the air still.

The Edinburgh Evening News has claimed that Hearts are 'standing firm' in their effort to keep to the Scotland forward, with a deal still on the table.

The reports state that Shankland has been offered a salary increase and a new bonus package in a bid to keep him at Tynecastle, but currently he remains a free agent and is not part of the club's pre-season camp in Spain.

It has also been stated that Shankland wants his future sorted as soon as possible - and former Baggie and new Hearts boss Derek McInnes spoke openly last week about what he wants to happen on the coming days and weeks.

He said: "Lawrence understands and accepts that I have my work to do. He’s very apologetic but has also asked for more time and patience. It’s not like he’s just sitting back enjoying the chase, he’s also understanding of the job we have to do. Equally, he’s a player worth waiting for - but we won’t be able to wait forever.

“Lawrence is well aware of the need for us to have clarity on the situation. He’s got to look at other offers he might have but I have to be prepared if he doesn’t sign. I don’t want to miss out on potential other targets. We might not get a like-for-like replacement - a photo-fit of Shankland - but we’re looking at options if he doesn’t sign.”