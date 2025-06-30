West Brom owners earn credit for simple but thoughtful touches

Much had been made of the stadium having a tired exterior in some parts and the American ownership group made it a priority to improve its appearance via paintwork and otherwise during the close season.

Changes at The Hawthorns this summer have ranged from the subtle to the more obvious. Planting of hawthorns trees - which existed on the site prior to the stadium and gave it its name - has been highlighted by fans as a lovely touch, while a bid to improve the stadium's atmosphere was undertaken with the instillation of safe standing.

Fans will have a first opportunity to see action at the club's historic home on August 2 in a friendly against Rayo Vallecano of Spain, a week before the season starts. Albion official supporters' club chairman John Homer welcomed the touches made by Shilen Patel and his group.

"It's a feel for a special occasion," said Homer. "Even if they were not looking at the 125th anniversary, occasionally you have to spruce the place up, it was something in need of care and attention to make it look a little better.

"Look at the great big debate about Manchester United's Old Trafford with leaks and the club not spending money. It reflects on you as a football club if you do not spend money on the most important thing for supporters, to make the stadium attractive, safe and appealing."

Homer, who regulars hosts stadium tours at The Hawthorns, added: "They're not daft, they've had a look around, and if you're going to have a party then spruce the place up to make it look nice, simple as that."

Hawthorns trees previously lined the 10-acre land of the future stadium before Albion left their former town centre home of Stoney Lane in 1900. They were the home of thrush - or throstle - birds which make up the club's badge and one of their nicknames.

John Homer, chairman of Albion's official supporters' club, is pleased to see The Hawthorns given a spruce-up and appreciated a nod to the stadium's history.

"I think the hawthorns trees are a lovely touch," Homer said. "They are linked with our history in as much as the badge, the thrush on its favourite perch with berries and a blue and white stripe background. When in full bloom beautiful sight in future.

"A piece of hawthorns trunk is in the dressing room, under a clock, some of the older players will tell you in it was in there when they were playing there!"

Homer also extended his gratitude to the EFL for granting the request for Derby to visit The Hawthorns on September 13, the closest fixture to the stadium's 125th anniversary. Derby were the first visitors to the stadium on September 3, 1900.