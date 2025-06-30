West Brom confirm pre-season summer trip and friendly against European opposition

The Baggies will spend seven days in Burgenland, a state in eastern Austria south of Vienna, where they will be based at the town of Bad Tatzmannsdorf.

The squad and staff jet out on Saturday, July 5 and will return the following Saturday, July 12.

While overseas, they will face Ukraine outfit Dynamo Kyiv in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Friday, July 11. The trip and fixture is not open to supporters.

It is Albion's first pre-season training camp abroad in three years. Steve Bruce was the manager last time the Baggies held a warm-up camp on the continent, when they visited the Algarve in southern Portugal.

The years since have seen training camps take place at England's headquarters of St George's Park in nearby Burton, where former head coach Carlos Corberan had prepared holding his training camps in the United Kingdom.

The warm-up fixture against Kyiv sees the Baggies lock horns against the Ukrainian champions, who last term won their second top flight title in five seasons.

It will be Albion's first of the summer before domestic clashes away to EFL opposition Blackpool (July 19) and Lincoln (July 26) before a first pre-season friendly at The Hawthorns since 2022, against Spanish visitors Rayo Vallecano, on August 2.