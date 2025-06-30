WATCH: West Brom Blind star Eesa Amjid fires terrific double to claim Disability FA Cup

The Baggies were 2-0 winners over RNC to successfully defend their title on the showpiece day of the season in Disability FA Cup finals weekend at St George's Park in Burton.

It was the second cup final success over Royal National College in as many months as the same opposition were also downed as Albion - Premiership winners in the National Blind Football League - won the Brian Aaron's Cup in May.

It is the first time in the team's history they have collected a trio of silverware in a season.

It was not a full weekend of success for outfits from The Albion Foundation, as Chris Gordon's Powerchair side were edged out 2-1 in their FA Cup final against Aspire on Sunday. Player-coach Gordon pulled one goal back but Aspire's early double proved enough.

But Saturday saw an Amjid-inspired Baggies triumph while screened live on the global stage to make it three titles in a memorable season and consecutive Disability FA Cup final wins. Amjid netted two wonderful solo goals in the second half to put his side on path for victory.

WATCH videos of Amjid's fine efforts below.

Amjid said: “We always have a mindset of achieving things and we play very well as a team so it feels great to win this title again and secure the treble.

"It’s the first time we have achieved this as we came close last year but we fell short, so to come back stronger and win it this year is a great feeling for the team."

The striker, who has trained with England's blind football set-up, added: “It was a good team performance. We came out with the intention of defending the trophy that we won last year so it’s an unbelievable achievement for us to win it again.

“Both teams were very counter attacking, especially throughout the second half so it was great for me to have the opportunity to shoot and score the goals that won the game for us."

Albion Blind star and double Disability FA Cup final goalscorer Eesa Amjid celebrates. Pic: The Albion Foundation

RNS were resilient in the first period and Richard Henderson's Baggies could not find a way through. Albion were indebted to goalkeeper Owen Locke, who made a top-drawer save on the stroke of half-time.

Albion passed up a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring as Efe Shimwell saw his penalty saved, but five minutes later Amjid took centre stage.

The forward - who was awarded player of the match - fired a brilliant opener for his side before adding a fine second having skipped through challenges before slotting into the bottom corner.

Albion: Locke, Huraira, Clarke (Turnham), Ahmed (Addison), Amjid, Shimwell, Draper.