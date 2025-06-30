Tom Fellows: What's next for West Brom man after England joy

The 21-year-old has spent much of the last month with England Under-21s in Slovakia, where Lee Carsley's Young Lions finished as tournament winners again.

He will be granted extended leave from immediate club pre-season duties before reporting in to join new head coach Ryan Mason and his Baggies team-mates.

If the start of the summer brought involvement - albeit limited minutes - in a run to the end of a major international tournament, then the remainder of the off-season is also of note for the talented wideman.

Fellows, like many of his Albion team-mates, is out to catch the eye of new head coach Mason, who welcomed in his players in the middle of last week having been appointed as Tony Mowbray's successor at the beginning of June.

Mason will run the rule over all of his squad, having also studied their backgrounds by watching previous matches and spoken to existing staff members such as James Morrison and Damia Abella.

Where Fellows differs from most of his team-mates, however, is that he is one of the Baggies' hottest properties and most sought-after young talents in the Championship.