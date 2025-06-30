Shrewsbury Town: Michael Appleton outlines Salop League Two target

After being appointed before the final game of last season Town boss Appleton and the Salop squad have the chance to start afresh this campaign.

Their season begins with a home clash against Bromley before they make the trip to Tranmere Rovers for their first clash on the road.

That first game of the season will feature a new look Salop side after eight players departed at the end of their disappointing relegation campaign.

And now, after the players returned to training last week, Appleton has outlined his expectations moving forward.

“The only expectations I've placed on myself and I'm comfortable saying and making a statement saying is that we'll outperform our budget,” he said. “It's something I've always done every single football club I've been at.

“Whatever the budget is at the start of the season, I'm very, very confident that we'll outperform that. That's all you're getting off me at the minute.”

Shrewsbury have a number of pre-season clashes in order to get themselves up to speed.

They take on Stoke behind closed doors before they play non-league sides Leamington, AFC Telford United and Kidderminster.

The final two games sees Town go up against football league opposition in Bolton and then Premier League club Burnley.

Appleton is not necessarily a fan of pre-season but he does see the physical benefits that it brings for the players as they build themselves up to the new campaign.

“I'm not a great fan of pre-season, to be honest,” he said. “The games are important, fitness is important. But I do like the competitiveness of when the league starts. It can't come quick enough for me if I'm being honest.

“But I understand there's a role to play with pre-season and obviously between ourselves from a technical and tactical point of view and the physical point of view from the medical staff and the sports science staff, hopefully, come the first week in August we're in a position where we're in strength rather than weakness.”