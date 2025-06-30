Reyes Cleary exits West Brom for League One move

Left-sided forward Cleary, 21, has exited The Hawthorns having been at the Baggies since the age of eight.

He underwent and passed his medical in South Yorkshire earlier today (Monday).

The Tykes, under former Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane as head coach since March, finished 12th in the third tier last season.

They agreed a deal for Cleary's services with the Baggies, who offered the out-of-contract attacker an improved deal at the end of last season and as such can command a development fee.

Albion have agreed a sell-on clause from any future sale profit made on Cleary.

Having been prolific in front of goal at youth level and attracted high-profile interest earlier in his teen years, Birmingham-born Cleary made seven senior appearances for the Baggies, including two from the bench in the Championship.

Cleary, who won two caps for England under-19s in 2023, last featured for Albion in the EFL Cup round one defeat at League Two Fleetwood last August before a loan move to neighbours Walsall delivered just three league substitute appearances.

The youth graduate spent the second half of last season on a productive loan at Hartlepool United in the National League, where he netted six goals in 18 games.

He has penned a three-year deal at Oakwell, as they push for a Championship return following three seasons in the third tier.