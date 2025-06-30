Premier League bowls: Big points scored in double game week

In a double game week, the Bayley boys followed up a 7-5 (209-200) victory at Meole Brace by whitewashing the same opposition back on their home green, 14-0 (252-160).

Reece Farr (21-5) and Spencer Clarke (21-7) were single-figure winners for Bayley in the home game, while Josh Bradburn, Joe Dicken, Owen Evans, Paul Evans, Scott Harries, Stuart Rutter, Scott Simpson, Ayden Smith, Dan Taylor and Chris Worthington were also victorious.

Castlefields are second in the table - five points back - after doing the double over St Georges.

They won 7-5 (221-187) on the road, before winning the reverse 9-3 (238-157) - with Adam Jones (21-4) leading the way.

Michael Beer and Callum Wraight recorded a pair of 21-5 victories, while Gary Neal was a 21-7 winner.

Rich Goddard, Andrew Judson, Jon Palmer, Wayne Rogers and Ashley Wellings got Castlefields over the line, while Joe Killen (21-9), Martin Gaut and Ian Gaut replied for St Georges - the latter two by the narrow scoreline of 21-20.

Wrockwardine Wood slipped 15 points off the pace in third after failing to back up their 10-2 (242-159) triumph over Bylet.

When the two sides met again two days later at Bylet, the Wrockites edged the games 7-5, but went down 221-207 on aggregate.

That was partly down to there being no single-figure winners for Wood, while Darrell Handley and Rob Renke secured 21-7 cards for Bylet.

Cheryl Caswell, Ian Sturdy and Rich Taylor were also on the mark for Bylet, while Josh Cotton, Aaron King, Martin Williams, Clay Flattley, Rob Roden, Tom Killen and Liam Stevens replied for Wrockwardine Wood.

Ifton are in fourth place after taking 25 points from their double-header with Horsehay - winning 9-3 (238-183) on the road before triumphing 10-2 (238-175) in the home fixture.

Simon Tyler (21-7) and Owen Jackson (21-9) led the way on Ifton's home green - back up by Nicky Jones, Joey Williams, Ieuan Pugh, Ian Jones, Geraint Williams, Aaron Roberts, Joe Langford and Robin Bennett.

Jack Clayton and Richard Simmonds scored a couple of points for Horsehay, who are now 14 points adrift at the foot of the table.

Second-bottom Hanmer had a great battle with Adderley over two nights, drawing 6-6 in games and being edged out 204-188 on aggregate in the first.

They could not quite turn it around on home turf, as they went down 7-5 (202-194).

Adderley picked up four bonus points for taking that aggregate away from home, with Ian Howell (21-8), Jack Hazeldine, Darren Palin, Philip Jones, Connor Whitehall, Gary Whitehall and Ryan Frost on the mark.

Matthew Beeston (21-4), Jacob Jones, Rich Pullen, Colin Jones Jnr and Lee Peate replied for Hanmer.

Wem USC bounced back from an 11-1 (250-171) defeat at Hanwood to win the reverse 7-5 (234-185) two nights later.

George Williams, Luke Boniface and Ian Metcalfe were all 21-6 victors for Wem in their victory, while Colin Smith triumphed 21-8.

Simon Lewis, Gareth Davies and Sarah Weaver were also Wem winners, while Simon Lane, Richard Lawson, Craig Ashley, Glyn Wellings and Darren Wellings replied for Hanwood.

Burway overcame Highley 7-5 in games both times.

They lost the aggregate 223-203 away from home, but won it 232-200 at home thanks to Richard Lane (21-8), Kiah Roberts, Peter Griffiths, Lee Wilding, Ben Allen, Paul Williams and Benjani Austin.

David East, John Heath, Danny Statham, Jacob Ash and Stuart Gittings were on the mark for Highley.