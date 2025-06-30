How much do West Brom and other Championship clubs earn from £935m Sky Sports TV deal?

The 25/26 fixtures were released on Thursday, with Albion kicking off their campaign on home soil against Blackburn.

That game is not on TV, but fixtures after that will be decided on by July 3 - with their second game against newly promoted Wrexham one that is set for a possible change.

The Sky Sports EFL deal saw a huge increase in a number of matches last season, with over 1,000 games broadcast annually.

It saw the introduction of Thursday evening games, including League One and Two, with many more games available.

But how much is the deal worth?

When it was announced last year, the five year deal was worth £935m to all clubs.

The deal prior to that saw Championship clubs receive around £2.5m every season - but that went up last year.

It is now at between £3m and £4m for every club in the division - but in Albion's case they have and may continue to earn more money on top of that.

According to the latest figures, on top of the set figure, match fees for games could represent anywhere between £500,000 to £1.5m per season.

Despite the fact Albion have spent a number of seasons back in the Championship, they have still seen a chunk of their games moved for TV broadcast.

Last season a number of games were moved, and there is a high possibility that will be the same again this campaign.

Elsewhere, there is also an EFL international rights deal, which could potentially add another £1m to £2m for clubs.

When will fixture change dates be confirmed?

Matches to be played by the end of September

Fixtures to be broadcast live by the end of September will be confirmed by Sky by no later than July 3.

Matches to be played by January

Fixtures to be broadcast live by the start of FA Cup third round ties in January next year will be confirmed by July 31.

Matches to be played by the last weekend of February

Sky have vowed that television selections for live fixtures between the end of the FA Cup third round and the final weekend of February will be confirmed to supporters by November 7.