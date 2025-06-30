Former Shrewsbury Town number one secures switch to League One Port Vale

The shot-stopper, who was just shy of 150 appearances during his time in Shropshire, has joined up with his fellow ex-Town team-mate Jordan Shipley - he signed for the Valiants in the middle of June.

The 31-year-old signed for Salop for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2021 from Coventry City during Steve Cotterill’s time in charge of the club.

The keeper had three successful seasons at the Croud Meadow before turning down a new contract from the club.

He then moved on to Plymouth in the Championship, before signing a short-term contract with Cambridge where he stayed until the end of last season.

After the U’s were relegated from League One at the end of last campaign Marosi will now stay in the third tier of English football.

Vale boss Darren Moore said: “Marko arrives at Vale Park with plenty of quality and experience, both at this level and above, so we’re delighted that he’s joining us.

“He has proven over a number of years that he is a really talented goalkeeper, and we feel he is another addition that will really strengthen us going into the new season. He will add huge competition in the goalkeeping department."