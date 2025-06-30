Ex-West Brom star wanted by Arsenal & Man City for Hawthorns displays retires after trophy laden career

Evans, who won a string of titles and trophies with Manchester United, retired on Monday after spending the final few years of his career back at the Old Trafford club.

He originally left United for Albion back in 2015, spending three years and making almost 100 appearances for the club.

During his time at Albion, Evans became one of the club's best players in the Premier League modern era, even adapting from a central defender to a left back under Tony Pulis.

Having arrived for just £6m from Manchester United, Evans turned out to be a snip for Albion in two highly successful campaigns under Pulis.

The third was less impressive - and saw Albion languishing down the foot of the table with Pulis axed.

Alan Pardew came in and failed to address the slide, and it was during that period in January 2018 when Albion turned down the chance to sell Evans for a decent fee.

It was reported at the time that Arsenal had a deadline day bid turned down for £12m. It was said that Albion wanted £20 for Evans, and claims had been made that Man City offered closer to that number.

Evans left for Leicester City for just £3.5m, going on to play a number of seasons before concluding his career with Manchester United.

His announcement of his retirement came on Monday, where the defender also confirmed he will be United's new loan and pathways manager.

He said: "I want to officially announce my retirement from my playing career, not with sadness, but with pride, gratitude and excitement for the next chapter ahead.

"I'll be forever indebted to the managers, coaches, staff and, of course, my team-mates, that I have had the privilege of working alongside throughout my 20 years in professional football."