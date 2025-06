Diary dates: All Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa & Walsall pre-season fixtures

West Brom and Walsall have returned for pre-season, with Villa and Wolves expected to do so in the coming days.

Then after a return to training and the arrival of new signings, fans will be looking to pre-season fixtures to get a full rundown of when they can see their new players or how their sides will set up.

Here is a full breakdown of all your clubs' pre-season friendles:

Wolves

Saturday July 26 - Stoke City v Wolves - 3pm

Wednesday July 30 - RC Lens v Wolves @ Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium - 7.30pm

Sunday August 3 - Wolves v Girona @ Estadi Montilivi

Saturday August 9 - Wolves v Celta Vigo - 3pm

West Brom

Friday July 11 - West Brom v Dynamo Kyiv in Austria (behind closed doors) - 11am

Saturday July 19 - Blackpool v West Brom - 3pm

Saturday July 26 - Lincoln v West Brom - 3pm

Saturday August 2 - West Brom v Rayo Vallecano - 1pm

Walsall

Tuesday July 8 - Leamington v Walsall - 7.30pm

Saturday July 12 - Hereford v Walsall - 12pm

Wednesday July 16 - Walsall v Aston Villa - 7pm

Tuesday July 22 - Walsall v Derby County - 7.30pm

Saturday July 26 - Forest Green v Walsall - 3pm

Aston Villa

Wednesday July 16 - Walsall v Aston Villa - 7.30pm

Saturday July 19 - Hansa v Aston Villa - 3pm

Sunday July 27 - Eintracht Frankfurt v Aston Villa in US - midnight

Thursday July 31 - St Louis v Aston Villa in US - 1.30am

Sunday August 3 - Nashville v Aston Villa - 1am

Wednesday August 6 - Aston Villa v Roma @ Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium - 7.30pm