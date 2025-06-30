Dave Edwards: Three signings lay the foundations for Shrewsbury Town’s season

I think this has really set a benchmark about how we are going to do things this season. We have got so much experience through the door already with five signings.

Michael Appleton has said he has got a lot of men in the building which is potentially different to what we have had in the past. Last season there was a bit of a softness to the way we played - all the managers had alluded to it.

It is good to see with the players who have come in they all have so much League Two experience, and the Salop hierarchy have noticed that is what they need.

There are lots of leaders within these new additions. It is not about having one captain on the pitch, it is about having lots of people in the dressing room who lead by example.