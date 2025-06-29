Four Wolves players looking to impress in pre-season

The squad will spend their first few days in Wolverhampton before jetting off to the Algarve for the first of two oversees training camps.

Fer Lopez is the sole addition to the squad, but new faces are expected through the door in the upcoming weeks with Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait Nouri sold to Manchester United and Manchester City respectively.

With Pablo Sarabia leaving the club and Nelson Semedo yet to decide on his future, there will be plenty of opportunity for returning players to make an impression on Vitor Pereira.

Here are four names that will be looking to catch the eye.

Hugo Bueno

Bueno will miss the beginning of pre-season due to his Euro U21 Championships involvement with Spain.

But the defender will be keen to show Pereira that he is the perfect replacement for Ait Nouri.

Bueno had an excellent season-long loan at Feyenoord with many fans and media expecting him to Wolves' first choice left wing-back upon return.

But the 22-year-old will have to show he has both the defensive and offensive capabilities to be a consistent starter in the Premier League.