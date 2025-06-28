Shrewsbury Town players return to action ahead of League Two campaign

Half of the Shrewsbury squad returned for testing on Thursday, with the other half training for the first time on Friday.

The whole squad is set to be together for the first time on Saturday as they begin stepping up their preparations for the League Two season.

Michael Appleton was on press duties this week and he explained what process the players are going through.

“A lot of testing at the minute,” he said. “A lot of it around, they'll do a little bit of physical testing, but mobility and stretching to see where they're at. Some of it is a little bit more physical in the gym.