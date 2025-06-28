Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury Town players return to action ahead of League Two campaign

Shrewsbury Town’s players have been put through their paces in their first couple of days back in pre-season training.

By Ollie Westbury
Michael Appleton the head coach of Shrewsbury Town. The boss pictured at Salop's Sundorne Castle training ground during pre-season. (Pic: STFC)

Half of the Shrewsbury squad returned for testing on Thursday, with the other half training for the first time on Friday. 

The whole squad is set to be together for the first time on Saturday as they begin stepping up their preparations for the League Two season. 

Michael Appleton was on press duties this week and he explained what process the players are going through. 

“A lot of testing at the minute,” he said. “A lot of it around, they'll do a little bit of physical testing, but mobility and stretching to see where they're at. Some of it is a little bit more physical in the gym.

