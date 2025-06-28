Fans are nervous about Wolves’ summer recruitment - Steve Bull

Questions about the squad size and what is happening are being asked because you cannot get rid of your best players and not bring anyone in.

Wolves have signed Fer Lopez, who looks like a star for the future, but we need other players in as well because we are a bit light on the ground at the moment.

I think it is not just me being worried, Vitor Pereira will likely be concerned too because he has got to start with a blank canvas again this season and I would rather him start with a full squad on the first day back of training.