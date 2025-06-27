Will Boyle: The inside track on Shrewsbury Town’s latest recruit

The latest is Will Boyle after he completed his move from Salop’s cross-border rivals Wrexham.

The 29-year-old follows Tom Anderson, Sam Clucas and Sam Stubbs in signing two-year contracts in Shropshire until the summer of 2027.

The defender made 166 league appearances for Cheltenham Town during his spell there from January 2017 until June 2022.

And Jon Palmer, who covers the Robins for Gloucester Live, has given the Shropshire Star the inside track on Boyle.

"He's a thinking footballer,” Palmer said. “Although he's quite a hard player in terms of centre-half, winning headers, winning challenges, he's quite a thoughtful character I would say - off the pitch. He's definitely always trying to improve himself.