West Brom launch 2025/26 anniversary home kit with nod to 1900 and Bomber Brown

The Baggies will honour the 125th year of their historic home with their new Macron designed blue-and-white striped home look for the coming season.

The kit - out to supporters today (Friday) - takes inspiration from Albion's home shirt when the club first played at The Hawthorns in 1900.

It is also inspired by the club's greatest ever player Tony 'Bomber' Brown, who featured in an emotional launch video, available to watch below, for the kit on the club's website and social media.

The iconic quote “The moment I walked into The Hawthorns, I felt I was home”, etched into Brown's statue outside the stadium, featured on the shirt's internal tape.

The striped shirt has a half-blue and half-white colour, with one sleeve predominantly blue and one sleeve predominantly white.

An inside neckline features a logo of the stadium. The shirt will be worn with white shorts and navy blue socks by the first team.

Shirts are priced at £59.99 for adults and £44.99 for juniors. Short prices are adults £29.99 and juniors £24.99.

It is Albion's second year with Italian sportswear manufacturer Macron, who replaced Puma as Albion's technical partner last summer.

Club shop opening hours at The Hawthorns have been altered to 10am-8pm on Friday, 9am-5pm on Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday for supporters to get their hands on the kit.

Other notable features include an internal QR code, which when scanned will provide supporters with 125 unique pieces of Hawthorns content made by returning club historian Dave Bowler across the course of the season.

Kits purchased before August 1 will receive an A5 postcode featuring the poem narrated by Bomber Brown in the launch video.

A limited-edition run of 125 home kits will be available later in the summer.