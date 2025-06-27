Bowls round-up: Logan is the latest Church to produce a miracle

Dad Stuart won the Senior Merit in 2022, son Harry followed suit in May and now younger son Logan has joined the successful service production line from the Sinclair family.

He won the Under-15 and Under-18 Merits when the league held its Junior Day at Broseley on Saturday, repeating the feat of his brother Harry back in 2015.

“Logan Church did the double, winning the Under-18 Merit first, beating Salvatori Farruggio (Sir John Bayley) in the final 21- 5 after going 14-3 up down an edge,” said organiser Rob Burroughs.

“In the semi-finals Logan went from 16-9 up on Rowan Fuller (Wrockwardine Wood) and won 15 while Salvatori beat Jamie Pritchard (Horsehay) 21-17 in a 34 end epic.

“Logan then completed the double in the afternoon by defeating Jamie Pritchard 21- 14 after going 15-5 up in the Under-15 final.

“In those semi-finals Logan went from 5-4 up on Harris Needham (SJB) won 21-7 as Jamie defeated last year’s winner Rowan Fuller 19 from 14-10 and 17-14 down.

“Thank you to Broseley for being great hosts, to Brenda Slingo for helping organise and all 16 juniors who turned up - the most we’ve had for a few years!”

---

League competitions are the name of the game for the vast majority of Shropshire bowlers over the next few days.

The Tanners Shropshire League runs its Sambrook Doubles at Castlefields on Sunday from 10am (9.45 scratch time, entries £10 per pair) and it’s also Mixed Pairs time for the Oswestry League at Cynwyd from 10 o’clock.

The Jim Palmer Veterans Trophy is at stake for Highley League bowlers over 60 at Bylet with entries taken until 12.45pm costing £5.

Then on Monday night qualifying for the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s Monday Merit takes place at Broseley, Shifnal, Stockton and Wrockwardine Wood (No.2 green) from 6.30pm.

Delighted organiser Rob Burroughs said: “Nearly double the amount of entries this year so I’m glad I changed the rules of the comp to ignore division three matches as I know a lot of players play Mondays and division three to make sure clubs can run teams.”

Meanwhile, county No.1 Callum Wraight has another big money appointment on Saturday night when he takes his place in the semi-finals of the 31-up Wigan Subs Classic, having been drawn against his good friend and big rival Simon Coupe from Preston.