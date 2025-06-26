Wrexham to start Championship campaign at relegated Premier League side Southampton

The Welsh club, co-owned by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-creator Rob McElhenney, are back in the second tier for the first time in 43 years after winning three consecutive promotions.

Wrexham met Eastleigh on the opening day of the Vanarama National League season in August 2022, but are now set to play grander Hampshire opposition three years on.

St Mary’s will be the venue for Wrexham’s Championship bow as Will Still takes charge of relegated Southampton for the first time in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Wrexham’s first home game on August 16 will be West Brom, and Sheffield Wednesday will also visit SToK Racecourse before the Red Dragons travel to Millwall ahead of the September international break.

September brings home games with QPR and Derby and trips to Norwich and Leicester, while October starts with the so-called ‘Hollywood derby’ against Birmingham.

The two clubs were rivals in League One last season – Birmingham winning the title and Wrexham finishing runners-up – with the Blues also having a celebrity part-owner in NFL quarterback great Tom Brady.

Wrexham will entertain Birmingham on October 4 before making the short trip to Stoke two weeks later after the second international break of the season.

Frank Lampard’s Coventry visit north Wales on November 1 and there are trips to Portsmouth, Ipswich and Preston before Christmas.

The first Welsh derby of the season against Swansea is an away fixture on December 20.

Wrexham host Sheffield United on Boxing Day and travel to Blackburn on New Year’s Day.

Leicester at home on January 20 is the pick of the early 2026 fixtures, with away games at QPR and Sheffield Wednesday before the month is out.

Millwall, Ipswich and Portsmouth all visit in February and manager Phil Parkinson has a Racecourse reunion with former club Hull on March 10, four days before Swansea head north.

Wrexham head to West Brom for a Good Friday clash on April 3, with Southampton their Easter Monday visitors.

The return fixture with Birmingham takes places on April 11 and Wrexham finish the season at home to Middlesbrough on May 2.

The 46-game Championship season will consist of 33 weekend rounds, nine midweek rounds and four bank holiday rounds.

Goalkeeper Mark Howard, part of Wrexham’s three promotion-winning squads, called the Southampton opener a “dream” fixture and backed owners Reynolds and McElhenney to maintain the feelgood factor in the Championship.

“It is the dream. They (Wrexham players) all want to test themselves against the best players and the best opposition,” Howard told Sky Sports.

“No better opportunity than the opening kick-off at 12.30pm against one of the teams that have come down from the Premier League.

“It really has been a Hollywood movie, every part of it over the last three years. The back-to-back-to-back promotions have been incredible and the owners have brought along some very famous faces to the football club.

“To say you’ve had a laugh in the dressing room with Will Ferrell and Channing Tatum is beyond belief really.

“The owners live and breathe it. They are with you for every win, every loss, and reach out to you after every game.

“They are fully invested in it in what the lads are doing as people and players. You get that sense off them whether they’re at a game or watching from America, Canada or wherever.”