When fans will hear about Sky Sports TV picks for 2025/26 EFL season

The television giant will broadcast every Championship, League One and League Two club, including Albion, Walsall and Shrewsbury Town, more than 20 times on its channels across the 2025/26 campaign.

There will be more than 1,000 fixtures from 1,891 games across league and domestic cup competition played live on the television this term.

As the broadcast figures continue to rise each year, so do changes to the schedule as supporters scramble to fill their diaries with dates for the upcoming campaign after Thursday's fixture release day.

Last summer the broadcaster introduced changes to allow clubs and fans more time to plan for fixture changes by announcing alterations at an earlier date.

And Sky have confirmed how they will reveal TV picks this term.

Opening day/weekend fixtures

Matches chosen to be featured on television in the opening weekends of the season - weekend of August 1 for League One and Two and August 8 for the Championship - were confirmed when fixtures were released on Wednesday.

The Baggies, the Saddlers and Shrews were unaffected by the opening round picks.

Blues, back in the Championship this term, welcome Ipswich Town in front of the cameras on the opening night of August 8.

Matches to be played by the end of September

Fixtures to be broadcast live by the end of September will be confirmed by Sky by no later than July 3.

Matches to be played by January

Fixtures to be broadcast live by the start of FA Cup third round ties in January next year will be confirmed by July 31.

Matches to be played by the last weekend of February

Sky have vowed that television selections for live fixtures between the end of the FA Cup third round and the final weekend of February will be confirmed to supporters by November 7.

