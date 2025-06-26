West Brom duo return for pre-season with Torbjorn Heggem delayed comeback explained

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The duo were permitted an extra day's leave before returning to join new boss Ryan Mason and their team-mates due to action for their respective nations at the beginning of June.

Midfielder Price featured twice, and netted the match-winner against Iceland, in friendlies for Northern Ireland. Versatile full-back Styles came on for Hungary in a win in Azerbaijan.

The rest of Albion's squad checked in for pre-season at the club's training HQ in Walsall on Wednesday, where there were introductions, testing and light training with head coach Mason and his backroom team.