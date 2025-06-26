Shrewsbury Town to face League Two rivals the Carabao Cup first round

Shrewsbury Town will make the trip to Grimsby Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Michael Appleton’s men, who today discovered they will play Bromley on the first day of the League Two season, will take on the Mariners.

The game is set to take place on the week commencing August 11 which will be sandwiched in between Salop’s trip to Tranmere Rovers and the home clash against Colchester United.

Town last played against the Mariners in the 2015-16 season in the FA Cup. The first leg was drawn 0-0 at Grimsby before Salop won the replay at the Croud Meadow 1-0.

