Shrewsbury Town complete the signing of Wrexham defender

The 29-year-old looked like he was going to seal a move to Gillingham over the weekend to join up with former Shrews boss Gareth Ainsworth.

But Town have now landed the experienced man ahead of the new season with Boyle signing a two-year contract in Shropshire.

Ainsworth famously walked out on Town to join the Gills with nine games of the League One season remaining leaving a sour taste. He will make his return to the Croud Meadow at the end of November when the two sides meet in the fourth tier.

Boyle is another experienced football league operator having made close to 200 appearances for Cheltenham - the club where he first met Salop's director of football Micky Moore.

He then moved on to play in the Championship for Huddersfield before he dropped down two leagues to sign for Phil Parkinson's Wrexham.

It was at the Racecourse Ground that Boyle was part of the League Two promotion-winning side.

And Moore says Boyle is another signing with real leadership qualities and experience.

“Will is someone I have known for a long time and have worked with previously," he said. "We have had a lot of success together.

“He brings standout attributes that will strengthen the group for the challenges ahead.

“He’s a natural leader, has been part of promotion-winning teams, and his experience will be crucial both on and off the pitch.

“He will make a big impact on the pitch, off the pitch, in the dressing room and in the community.

“Will is our fourth signing of the summer and – like Tom Anderson, Sam Clucas and Sam Stubbs - he brings a winning mentality and a track record of success.

“Those qualities will be essential for us next season.”