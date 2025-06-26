Forest Green Rovers sack ex-Shrewsbury boss

The former Town boss took charge of Rovers in January 2024 - it was his first job after leaving Salop back in the summer of 2023.

Forest Green, who are owned by Dale Vince, made it to the National League play-off semi-finals last season but were beaten by Southend on penalties.

Last week, the Gloucestershire club announced Mark Bowen as their new director of football, throwing Cotterill’s future into doubt.

Reports surfaced in the media that the 60-year-old was set to depart, and Forest Green Rovers confirmed that in a brief statement on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: “Steve Cotterill and FGR have parted company following the club’s decision to terminate Steve’s contract. We wish Steve all the best for the future.”

It was a similar situation to the one that occurred at Shrewsbury when Micky Moore was appointed as director of football just before he left his position at the Croud Meadow with one year left on his contract.

During his time at Salop he had more than two-and-a-half years at the helm, taking charge of 144 games and winning 48, drawing 32 and losing 64.