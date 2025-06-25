Wolves goalkeepers taken into consideration ahead of summer rebuild

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The club are looking at several outfield positions and as some fringe players look set to move on, Wolves have their plan to give Vitor Pereira the best possible chance of being successful next season.

Among changes that could be made is the number one goalkeeper. While certainly not a priority in comparison to other positions that require recruitment, there are some at Compton that would like to see a change between the sticks.

Since his arrival in 2021, Jose Sa has split opinion. He was excellent in his first season and won both the players' player of the season and supporters' player of the season awards.

But in the years since he has proven to be an erratic goalkeeper who has superb shot-stopping ability but has a tendency to make mistakes, particularly with the ball at his feet.

Last summer was also a turbulent time for the Portuguese international. He almost made a switch to Premier League rivals Chelsea and in the closing days of the window, Wolves were relatively confident that he would complete a switch to Saudi Arabia.

At the same time, Wolves recruited Sam Johnstone for £10million from Crystal Palace.