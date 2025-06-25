West Brom fans deliver season verdict and look forward in Express & Star survey results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In a supporter poll published in print and online at the Express & Star, 75 per cent of voters expected the club to finish in the Championship play-offs last season.

But the late-season collapse down to ninth - which led to Tony Mowbray's axing as head coach - was voted as unsuccessful by 100 per cent of survey participants.

Albion endured a season of turbulence in the dugout in the first full season of ownership under Shilen Patel's Bilkul.

Former head coach Carlos Corberan departed the club to return to his homeland with Valencia on Christmas Eve - a move 71 per cent of our voters felt negative about on an unhappy Christmas.

The search to appoint Mowbray, 61, as his replacement - 16 years after his original Hawthorns exit - proved an unsuccessful one and had mixed views in our poll. Forty-four per cent of voters felt positive with 26 per cent negative and 30 per cent unsure of Mowbray's appointment.

When voting for where blame lay at Albion's unsuccessful campaign, 67 per cent of participants elected the playing squad, with 31 per cent to Mowbray.