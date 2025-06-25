Shrewsbury Town confirm the arrival central defender

The 26-year-old has signed a two-year deal in Shropshire which will keep him at the Croud Meadow until the summer of 2027.

He is the third addition of the summer after Tom Anderson and Sam Clucas also penned two-year deals in Shropshire, with Wrexham defender Will Boyle also expected to complete a move to Shropshire.

Stubbs was released by the Bantams following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign - he had spent the entirety of last season on loan at fellow League Two side Cheltenham Town.

He made 46 appearances with 41 of those coming in the league, he scored two goals for the Robins.

And Town’s Director of football Micky Moore believes at 26 Stubbs is ‘hitting his prime’ as he prepares for his debut season at Shrewsbury Town.

"We are delighted to add Sam to our ranks,” Moore said. “He’s a defender who had a lot of interest this summer following what was an excellent season for him personally at Cheltenham.

“At 26 years old, he is a great age, but he still has lots of experience.

“I think we have signed a talented defender hitting his prime.

“Like our other additions this summer, he is another player who has got a promotion on his CV.

“He is a leader, he’s strong in the air, and he is physically strong. He is an all-round good defender.”

Town will find out on Thursday who they are going to be up against on the first day of their League Two campaign which is set to get under way on August 2 - it will be their first in the fourth tier in more than a decade.

Salop’s playing squad will also return to training for pre-season testing on the same day.