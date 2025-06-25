Shrewsbury Town closing in on third summer signing

It is understood Michael Appleton’s side are set to fight off competition to land the central defender.

Reports emerged over the weekend that Boyle would be heading to Gillingham to join up with former Shrews boss Gareth Ainsworth but Town now find themselves in pole position to land his signature.

Ainsworth famously walked out on Town to join the Gills with nine games of the League One season remaining last year leaving a sour taste.

The 29-year-old made four appearances for Salop's cross-border rivals last season with three of those coming in the EFL Trophy and one coming in the Carabao Cup defeat at Sheffield United.

The defender made 28 appearances for Wrexham in his first season for Phil Parkinson’s side after signing in 2023, dropping down two leagues to join from Huddersfield, where he had been playing in the Championship.

Boyle is well known to Shrewsbury’s director of football Micky Moore. He made just under 200 appearances for the Robins during his five-season stay in Gloucestershire.

Boyle will be Town's third signing of the summer after Tom Anderson - also a central defender - joined the club in the middle of May, penning a two-year contract.

That was soon followed by the arrival of veteran midfielder Sam Clucas who also penned a two-year contract in Shropshire.

The Shropshire Star revealed last week that Town hold an interest in another central defender Sam Stubbs. He was released by Bradford at the end of last season having had a successful League Two loan at Cheltenham.

The Town players return to their Sundorne Castle training base on Thursday as they begin to prepare for the upcoming League Two season.

They will also find out their fixtures on Thursday as they play in the fourth tier for the first time in more than a decade.