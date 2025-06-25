Shrewsbury fans deliver League Two expectation in Shropshire Star survey

After relegation from League One 46 per cent of supporters who took part in the Shropshire Star’s survey believe that would be a good season with 28 per cent happy with a mid-table finish.

The minority, just 14 per cent, expect Town to bounce back at the first time of asking with automatic promotion and 12 per cent think avoiding a second successive relegation would constitute a success.

Town will play in League Two for the first time in more than a decade and 97 per cent of their supporters feel finishing bottom of the third-tier table in 2024-25 was completely deserved.

There were not many great performances but Alex Gilliead was voted player of the season with 45 per cent of the vote. John Marquis was just behind him with 30 per cent after his 11 League One goals, and George Lloyd got a quarter of the votes with 25 per cent.