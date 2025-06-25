Shropshire Star
Close

Lewis Cox: Shilen Patel sincere tone still so welcome to West Brom faithful

Shilen Patel’s open letter to supporters yesterday is the latest breath of fresh air delivered by the Albion owner.

Plus
By Lewis Cox
Published
Supporting image for story: Lewis Cox: Shilen Patel sincere tone still so welcome to West Brom faithful
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Shilen Patel Owner and Chairman of West Bromwich Albion takes to the stage during the West Bromwich Albion End of Season Awards 2024/25 at The Hawthorns on April 14, 2025 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The Bilkul chief has been in place as steward of the club for some 18 months now, yet each time he communicates in such a manner is a reminder to what went before it - deathly silence with a sense of doom in the Guochuan Lai era.

The Florida businessman does not feel like a ‘new’ owner anymore - a year-and-a-half is a long time in football. Despite that it remains clear that time is still required to finish the clean-up that was inherited from Lai.

Even so, the open communication and personable, understanding tone of Patel’s words continue to strike a chord with the Baggies faithful.

True, the letter comes from the chairman on the club website and will have surely been vetted by several pairs of eyes before publication. Such a prepared piece of comms is naturally different to being interviewed by another party.

It is therefore little surprise there was no mention of Tony Mowbray, the hierarchy's first head coach appointment who lasted less than 100 days.

Similar stories

Most popular