Best snaps as West Brom squad check in for pre-season and meet Ryan Mason
It was back to work for Albion troops on Wednesday as the Ryan Mason era stepped up a notch as the head coach's squad checked in.
By Lewis Cox
Published
Baggies players returned to familiar surroundings at their Walsall training HQ on Wednesday morning to see staff old and new in the early stages of preparation for 2025/26.
Not all of the returning players are pictured - and those away on international duty earlier this month, including Torbjorn Heggem, Isaac Price, Callum Styles and Tom Fellows, who is away with England under-21s, are yet to return.
Take a look below at the images as a range of Albion players resumed work.