Best snaps as West Brom squad check in for pre-season and meet Ryan Mason

Baggies players returned to familiar surroundings at their Walsall training HQ on Wednesday morning to see staff old and new in the early stages of preparation for 2025/26.

Not all of the returning players are pictured - and those away on international duty earlier this month, including Torbjorn Heggem, Isaac Price, Callum Styles and Tom Fellows, who is away with England under-21s, are yet to return.

Take a look below at the images as a range of Albion players resumed work.

Albion's sole new signing of the summer so far, £1million defensive recruit from Liverpool Nat Phillips, arrives for his first day. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Last season's top scorer Josh Maja, who spent the second half of the season injured, shows a peace sign. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Thumbs-up from Tammer Bany, the January attacking recruit around whom there is optimism heading into the new campaign. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

All smiles from winger Mikey Johnston as he checks back into the Black Country. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Popular midfielder Ousmane Diakite gives a big wave as he returns to see colleagues. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

One part of the goalkeepers' union, academy graduate Josh Griffiths who ended last season as No.1, looks relaxed. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Ever the popular presence - United States striker Daryl Dike, who signed off last season in the goals after his injury hell, is back. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Club captain Jed Wallace, with his back to the camera, embraces striker Devante Cole as the Albion squad return on day one. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Academy graduate defender Caleb Taylor, 22, will hope to impress new boss Mason during pre-season. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

First-team regulars Karlan Grant, left, and Darnell Furlong are back at their Baggies back. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

'In your head' - Jayson Molumby is back. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Midfielder Alex Mowatt looking focused and ready for work. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Long-serving defender Kyle Bartley checks in. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)