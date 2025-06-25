AFC Telford United striker pens new deal ahead of next season

Hilton, who netted seven goals in total last term, has extended his stay with the Bucks for the 2025-26 season in the National League North.

The 24-year-old scored the fourth goal in Telford's 4-2 success over Kettering Town in the Southern Premier Central play-off final in May.

And the former Birmingham City academy man hopes that he can take his game to the next level with Telford in the sixth-tier.

"I'm looking forward to returning this season and still think there's a lot more to come from me," Hilton said.

"There's been glimpses of what I can do, but I know there's a lot more to come, and hopefully, staying injury-free can help that."

Hilton had a short loan stint at Harborough United midway into the campaign, but returned to play an important role in helping them achieve promotion to Step 2.

Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin is looking forward to helping Hilton fulfil his potential and has no doubts about his ability as a player.

"Rhys had some real highs for us last season, but he also found it challenging at times to find the consistency that would have him pushing to be a regular starter," Wilkin said.

"I've not doubt the ability is there with Rhys. We saw that in flashes last season, and we'll work with him, as we do with all the players, to develop his game and hopefully get more moments like those from him."