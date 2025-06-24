Wolves seek loan for outgoing midfielder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The midfielder fell out of favour under Vitor Pereira and made just 12 Premier League appearances under the new manager since he was appointed in December.

Only one of those appearances came from the start, while the rest were as a late substitute, and his last appearance came on March 15, more than two months before the season ended.

The Englishman is attracting a lot of interest from other clubs and is now expected to depart this summer.

Newly-promoted Championship clubs Birmingham and Wrexham have genuine interest in the 23-year-old, while newly-promoted Premier League side Sunderland are also monitoring his availability.