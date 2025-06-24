Former Wolves defender and AFC Telford boss lands new head coach role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Edwards, 42, has been appointed head coach at the Championship outfit on a three-year contract.

Telford-born Edwards has been out of work since his departure from Luton Town in January, with the Hatters struggling in the second tier following their relegation from the Premier League.

The former defender had previously guided Luton to an improbable promotion to the top flight. He spent a little over two years in charge at Kenilworth Road.

Edwards is joined by coach Adi Viveash, a former Walsall stalwart, at the Riverside Stadium.

“It’s a real privilege to be given the opportunity to be head coach of this great football club," Edwards said. "It’s something that’s not lost on me, how big this is, how important this is, and what it means to people. There is an amazing fanbase.

“It felt instantly that this was right for me and it got me excited. If I was going to come back in, I wanted to come back in at a place where we had a chance, and we have a really good chance here.

“We have a brilliant owner who historically gives his coaches time, support, and the tools needed to try and be successful. I can’t wait to get started now.”

Following a brief stint as Wolves interim boss after Walter Zenga's departure in 2016 the Shropshire coach cut his teeth in charge of his hometown club AFC Telford United in National League North in the 2017/18 campaign.

He worked with England's youth set-up before a move to Forest Green Rovers, where he led the club to the League Two title in 2022.

Then came a move to Watford in the Championship, which lasted a mere four months before moving on to Luton at the end of that year.

Edwards, who was a former Villa youngster, played more than 100 games for Wolves between 2004 and 2008 had a short spell on loan at Shrewsbury Town at the end of his playing career.