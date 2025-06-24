AFC Telford United survey results: Bucks deliver on fan expectation

According to our poll, eighty per cent of Bucks supporters had the confidence in boss Kevin Wilkin delivering a return to step two of non-league at the second time of asking.

It was play-off heartbreak for Telford 12 months earlier, but this time around Wilkin's side got over the line - and in some style - with May's unforgettable 4-2 play-off final success at Kettering.

Around 75 per cent of voters were either 'very confident' or 'confident' of the club delivering on promotion expectations. Just shy of that, 64 per cent, had faith in Wilkin securing promotion in his third season in charge.

Sixty-five per cent of supporters viewed Kettering as the Bucks' chief rivals for promotion and - unsurprisingly - the comeback final success against the Poppies was voted favourite match of the season by 61 per cent. The SEAH Stadium play-off semi-final victory over Halesowen took 18 per cent of votes.

The biggest majority across our survey was the 94 per cent of voters who elected 32-goal top scorer Matty Stenson as their player of the season. The striker has since agreed terms for another season as the Bucks look to progress in National North.