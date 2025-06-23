'Wow!' Pep Guardiola full of praise for former Wolves star after Manchester City debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ait Nouri played the full 90 minutes in the convincing 6-0 win over Al Ain in Atlanta.

The 24-year-old was in imperious form, catching the eye with marauding runs down the left and defensively sound throughout.

“Wow, he played very good because we had to defend a back four and then a back five, he had to arrive in the end," said Guardiola

“At the end he played really good. It’s his first game but he’s played in the Premier League for many years.

“He can help us play in that important role, then he went holding midfield in the pockets, he moves really well in small spaces."

Ilkay Gundogan (2) and Erling Haaland were among the scorers as the Premier League side dominated a one-sided game.

“He’s intelligent and clear to defend and take the ball and especially in the final third he’s so clever as well," continued Guardiola.

“I was really pleased for the game he played.”

A £33.7million deal was agreed between the two clubs, with around £2.5million in add-ons.

Before the deal with City was agreed, Wolves bought out the 50 per cent sell on clause in place from former club Angers for around £9.5million.

Ait Nouri will be back at Molineux sooner than expected as City visit Wolves on the opening day of the 2025/6 Premier League season.