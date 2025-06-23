Telford Tigers make Jake Price signing

The defender will return for the next campaign, after last season was cut short for him due to injury.

He will now embark on his fifth year with Telford, who have added some depth to their blue line.

Price said: “I’m very excited too be back in Telford for my fifth season.

"It feels like yesterday I put on the black and orange for the first time. Time flies by when your enjoying playing the game you love.

"I’m looking forward too getting back on the ice after a shortened season last year through injury. I’m definitely looking to try and bring some silverware back to Telford.”

Price suffered a devastating knee injury after a solid start to the campaign and Telford have put their faith in him as he continues his recovery.

Head coach and general manager Tom Watkins added: "We missed Jake after we lost him with a serious knee injury, he was having a steady season.

"I'm pleased to say he is progressing well with his recovery.

"He is a guy that adds a good level of physicality to his play and can play heavy with the ability to make contact along the walls and open ice. He is physically one of the strongest players on the team which he utilises in his one-on-one battles.

"I want him to be a player that the opposition hate playing against with his grit and physical play. He's now entering his fifth season as a Tiger and at 25-years-old, he has all the abilities to be a key player for us, a player we can lean on every night.”