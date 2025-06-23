Sir John Bayley are back on top of the Premier League

The Bayley boys picked up 12 points for their 8-4 (229-196) victory at Highley on Friday night, with Spencer Clarke (21-5) leading the way.

That took them to 12 wins from 12 so far this season - though that is only good enough to be two points clear of second-placed Castlefields, who have won 10 and lost two of their matches so far.

Scott Simpson (21-7) was also a single-figure winner at Highley, with Tom Roden, Stuart Rutter, David Lloyd, Michael Cooper, Paul Evans and Dan Taylor adding to the score.

John Heath, David East, Danny Statham and Dave Scriven replied for a Highley side who are sixth in the standings.

Fourth-placed Ifton matched Bayley's 12-point haul on the road with an 8-4 (229-183) victory at Adderley.

Martin Jones stormed to a 21-2 victory for the visitors, with Darren Lacey (21-9) also recording a single-figure success.

Geraint Williams, Ieuan Pugh, Ian Jones, Craig Griffiths, Aaron Roberts and Joey Williams were also on the mark for Ifton, while, Ryan Frost, Jack Hazeldine, Rob Hollins and Chris Stretch replied for Adderley.

The closest match of the week came at Meole Brace, where the hosts were edged out 7-5 in games and 211-205 on aggregate as visitors Wem USC took 11 points home to move up to 11th in the table.

Luke Boniface (21-7) led the way for Wem, who also had wins from Tim Jordan, Darren Fitzpatrick, Colin Smith, Gareth Davies, George Williams and Scott Thomas.

Andy Wiggington, Chris Jones, Doug Edwards, Craig Wilson and Camilla Parsonage scored points for Meole Brace.

Bylet also scored 11 points at St Georges for a 7-5 win - their aggregate being slightly more comfortable at 225-208.

Rich Taylor, Ben Goddard, Tim Ealey, Lee Bowden, Cheryl Caswell and Rob Renke were among the Bylet winners, with John Cooke, Martin Gaut, Joe Killen, Matthew Rhodes and Chris Ward scoring for St Georges.

And Hanmer remain second from bottom in the standings after a 9-3 (229-191) reverse at eighth-placed Hanwood.

Matthew Beeston had the best result of the match, but it was all in vain for Hanmer, who only scored further points through Gareth Foster and Chris Probert.

Dave Payne (21-9) led the way for Hanwood, with Phil Lyttle, Glyn Wellings, Andrew Jones, Richard Lawson, Wayne Phillips, Dave Turner, Mark Parsons and Mark Shore completing the victory.