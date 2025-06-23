Nat Phillips admits Premier League aspirations behind West Brom move

The 28-year-old centre-back has penned a three-year contract at The Hawthorns having become Albion's first signing of the summer - and the first addition under new head coach Ryan Mason.

Dominant stopper Phillips, who stands at 6ft 3ins, had just a year left on his contract at Anfield and reports in Merseyside suggested Albion's move was worth around £3million, including add-ons.

It ends a nine-year association with Liverpool for the Bolton-born defender, who rose to prominence in the 2020/21 season, when he helped Jurgen Klopp's injury-hit side end the season with Champions League qualificaton.

WALSALL, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: Nat Phillips is unveiled as a new signing at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on June 23, 2025 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Phillips, who has had five loans away from Anfield including impressing with Derby in the Championship last season, stated it was the Baggies' ambition that convinced him.

“A big factor was that this is obviously a big club with high aspirations – and I’d say those aspirations align with mine," said Phillips, who will join his new colleagues for pre-season on Wednesday.

"I think everyone at the club and involved would like to see it competing for promotion and pushing for Premier League football – and that’s the same as me.

“I’m really looking forward to it and as soon as I found out about the interest I just wanted to get here and get going.

“Throughout my career I’ve always wanted to develop a rhythm and continue to play week in, week out. I feel like I did that in the second half of last season, and I want to continue that rhythm and try to take that into the season coming up."

Phillips has had spells with Stuttgart, Bournemouth - where he won Championship promotion - Celtic, Cardiff and Derby. In total he played 29 times for Liverpool, 19 in the Premier League, as well as Champions League experience.

He was hailed as a big part of the Rams securing second-tier survival under John Eustace, but is now ready to bed down at a permanent home.

He added: “I’ve had a number of loans over the past few years and it’ll be really nice for me and my family to go somewhere and know we’re staying there to develop a relationship with the club and the fans.”

Albion sporting director Andrew Nestor said: "He has valuable experience as he knows the division well, has also competed at a top club like Liverpool and in leagues outside of England.

"Nat will bolster an already strong back line and brings with him leadership qualities, which really stood out for us. We believe he is entering his peak years as a centre-back, and hope to see him develop even further with us here as a player and leader within our group.”